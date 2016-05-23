CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Special committee formed to evaluate previously announced preliminary non-binding "going-private" proposal received on may 19, 2016
* Has retained jones day as its u.s. Counsel and maples and calders as its cayman islands counsel
* Actions semiconductor special committee appoints counsel
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.