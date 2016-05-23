CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Tarena International Inc Qtrly Non
* Tarena international inc qtrly loss per ads us$0.07
* Says total net revenues for q2 of 2016 are expected to be between us$51.5 million and us$52.5 million
* Gaap loss per ads us$0.03
* Q2 revenue view $53.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $235.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tarena international, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $230 million to $236 million
* Q1 revenue $41.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.3 million
