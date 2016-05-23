BRIEF-Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago
May 24 Air Lease Corporation
* Announces the placement of two additional new Airbus A350-900 aircraft with Malaysia Airlines Berhad
* Air Lease Corp says two new aircraft are scheduled to deliver in Q2 of 2018 from ALC's order book with Airbus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.