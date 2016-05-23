May 23 Seaspan Corp

* Plans to offer 5 million of its class a common shares

* Seaspan intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional common shares

* To use about $85 million of net proceeds to redeem a portion of its outstanding 9.50% series c cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares

* Seaspan announces proposed public offering of class a common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)