CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Zhaopin Ltd
* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ads $0.14
* Qtrly diluted net income per ads us$0.16
* Qtrly total revenue increased 19.1% to us$58.6 million
* Due to potential pending transaction, zhaopin will not be providing an outlook statement
* Qtrly total revenue $58.6 million
* Zhaopin limited reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 19.1 percent to rmb 378.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.