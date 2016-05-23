BRIEF-Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago
May 23 Excel Corp
* Excel corporation reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue $4.02 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.