CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Ehi Car Services Ltd
* Company reiterates its full-year 2016 outlook previously announced on march 29, 2016
* Qtrly net revenue $71.4 million
* Ehi car services ltd qtrly loss per ads $0.01
* Ehi car services announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 50 percent
* Q1 revenue rmb 460.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.