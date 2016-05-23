May 23 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd

* Says net revenues for q1 of 2016 were rmb267.8 million (us$41.5 million), representing a 14.0% decrease

* Chinacache international holdings ltd says expects most of revenue growth to occur in second half of year

* Plan to establish additional nodes in more tier 1 and tier 2 cities in china

* Qtrly loss per ads $0.87

* Qtrly loss per ordinary share $0.05

* Non-Gaap net loss per basic and diluted ads for q1 of 2016 us$0.55

* Chinacache international holdings ltd. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue rmb 1.45 billion to rmb 1.55 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue rmb 1.45 billion to rmb 1.55 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7.1 to 14.5 percent