May 24 Theratechnologies

* Notified by partner of results for primary end point of phase iii trial with ibalizumab in patients with multi-drug resistant hiv-1

* Theratechnologies announces that 82.5% of patients achieved the primary endpoint in the phase iii ibalizumab trial