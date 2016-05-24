May 24 Dana Holding Corp
* Proposing to issue $375 million aggregate principal amount
of senior unsecured notes due 2026
* Issued a notice of redemption in respect of all of its
outstanding 6.750% notes due 2021
* Intends to use proceeds from 2026 notes offering to redeem
all of its 2021 notes
* Received commitments from lenders for new cash flow
revolving credit facility with 5-year term, availability of $500
million
* Cash flow facility will replace dana's existing asset
based revolving credit facility
* New cash flow revolving credit facility will be reduced
for outstanding credit advances or letter of credit issuances
* Dana launches $375 million senior notes offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)