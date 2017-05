May 24 Linnco LLLC

* Linnco announces extension of subsequent offering period for exchange offer for linn energy units

* Offering period for exchange offer will now expire at 12:00 midnight on thursday, june 30, 2016

* American stock transfer & trust company advised that about 12.1 million linn units have been tendered during subsequent offering period

* Linnco now owns approximately 69% of Linn's outstanding units