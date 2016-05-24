May 24 Sky-mobi Ltd
* Q1 revenue RMB 83.7 million versus RMB 233 million
* Q1 earnings per share RMB 0.01
* Revenue from smartphone business was RMB81.7 million
(US$12.7 million) in Q1 of 2016 compared to RMB219.3 million
* Authorized extension of its existing repurchase program
under which co may repurchase up to $20 million of its ADSS to
May 25, 2017
* Qtrly revenue impacted by tighter control measures on
payment transactions by mobile carriers around China's annual
consumer rights day
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.002
* Expects China's overall mobile gaming industry, android
casual gaming segment, to be negatively impacted in potentially
in next few years
* Qtrly single-player games average ARPU RMB 11.3 versus RMB
10.3 in Q4
* Qtrly multiplayer games average ARPU RMB 147.6 versus RMB
173.6 in Q4
