May 24 Humboldt Capital Corp :
* Net asset value increased to $14.2 million, or $1.19 per
share, at March 31, 2016
* Entered into an arrangement agreement with Lamond
Investments Ltd
* Lamond investments will acquire all of issued and
outstanding common shares of Humboldt not currently owned by
lamond investments
* Humboldt Capital Corp says co's board of directors has
unanimously approved arrangement
* Shareholders to receive proportionate share of assets of
co,$1.075 cash/share,1.4074 shares of Tuscany Energy for each
Humboldt share
* Humboldt Capital Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Humboldt Capital Corporation reports on its financial
results for the three months ended march 31, 2016 and announces
entering into definitive agreement with respect to going private
transaction
