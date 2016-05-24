May 24 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
* Transaction will deliver HPE shareholders approximately
$8.5 billion in expected after-tax value in stock-for-stock
exchange
* Transaction includes an equity stake in newly combined
company valued at more than $4.5 billion
* Says Affirms Fiscal 2016 Non Gaap diluted net earnings per
share (EPS) outlook of $1.85 to $1.95
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise co says updates fiscal 2016
GAAP diluted net EPS outlook to $1.68 to $1.78
* Says Mike Lawrie to become chairman, president and CEO of
new company, Meg Whitman to join board
* For fiscal 2016 Q3, Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates
non-gaap diluted net EPS to be in range of $0.42 to $0.46
* For fiscal 2016 Q3, Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates
GAAP diluted net EPS to be in range of $1.10 to $1.14
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise says board will be split 50/50
between directors nominated by HPE and CSC; Mike Nefkens to join
new company's executive team
* For fiscal 2016, Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates
non-gaap diluted net EPS to be in range of $1.85 to $1.95
* For fiscal 2016, Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates gaap
diluted net EPS to be in range of $1.68 to $1.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* HPE shareholders will own approximately 50 percent of new
combined company
* Mike Lawrie to become chairman, president and cEo of new
company, Meg Whitman to join board
* Board will be split 50/50 between directors nominated by
HPE and CSC; Mike Nefkens to join new company's executive team
* Transaction includes cash dividend of $1.5 billion, and
assumption of $2.5 billion of debt and other liabilities
* Merger expected to produce first-year cost synergies of $1
billion post-close, with run rate of $1.5 billion by end of year
one
* Free spin-off and merger of enterprise services business
with CSC
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)