BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
May 25 Nasdaq
* At end of settlement date of May 13, 2016, short interest in 2,306 Nasdaq Global Market SM Securities totaled 7,897,704,412
* Mid-May short interest represents 4.42 days average daily nasdaq global market share volume for reporting period, compared with 4.83 days
* Short interest in 763 securities on Nasdaq Capital Market SM totaled 667,712,477 shares at end of settlement date of May 13, 2016
* Short interest in all 3,069 Nasdaq securities totaled 8,565,416,889 shares at May 13, 2016 settlement date
* Announces mid-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date May 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.