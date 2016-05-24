BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
May 24 Cninsure Inc
* Qtrly basic net income per ads $0.05
* Cninsure inc says number of active users of cnpad app was 27,905 in q1 of 2016, as compared to 36,679 in q4 of 2015
* Cninsure inc says total net revenues were us$140.8 million for q1 of 2016, representing an increase of 56.7%
* Cninsure reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up about 40 percent
* Q1 revenue rmb 697.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.