May 24 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Following offering, Carlyle will continue to own 44.8 million shares, or about 18.8%, of Axalta's outstanding common shares

* Axalta announces sale of 25,000,000 common shares by affiliates of the Carlyle Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)