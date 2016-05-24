BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
May 24 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
* Following offering, Carlyle will continue to own 44.8 million shares, or about 18.8%, of Axalta's outstanding common shares
* Axalta announces sale of 25,000,000 common shares by affiliates of the Carlyle Group
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.