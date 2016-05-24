BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
May 24 Till Capital Ltd
* Net loss for quarter ended march 31, 2016 was $758,280, compared to a net loss of $3.34 million
* Till capital reports 1st quarter 2016 operational and financial results
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.