Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 Alliance One International Inc
* Currently closing fiscal year 2016 books and expect sales of about $1.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA similar to prior year
* Third party investigator determined improper accounting occurred at Kenyan entity resulting in about $50.8 million of discrepancies
* Now restated financial results for fiscal years 2012 through 2015 and for q1 of fiscal year 2016
* Alliance one international reports results through the third quarter of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project