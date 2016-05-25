May 25 Technip SA :

* Technip awarded umbilical supply contract by Statoil in Norway

* Contract covers project management, engineering and manufacture of over 9 kilometers of static steel tube umbilical

* Field is located approximately 8 kilometers north west of Oseberg field center at block 30/9-30/6 on Norwegian continental shelf, at water depths of 100 meters

* Project is scheduled to be completed during first half of 2017