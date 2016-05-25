May 25 New Millennium Iron Corp

* New Millennium Iron Corp announces appointment of new chair of the board

* Appointment Howard Lutley as non-executive chair of board of directors, effective immediately

* Lutley succeeds Lee Nichols, a co-founder of NML, director and chair since August 2003

* New Millennium Iron Corp says Nichols will remain as a director while co continues its previously announced board renewal process