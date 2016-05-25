BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 New Millennium Iron Corp
* New Millennium Iron Corp announces appointment of new chair of the board
* Appointment Howard Lutley as non-executive chair of board of directors, effective immediately
* Lutley succeeds Lee Nichols, a co-founder of NML, director and chair since August 2003
* New Millennium Iron Corp says Nichols will remain as a director while co continues its previously announced board renewal process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
