BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Gravity Co Ltd :
* Gravity reports first quarter of 2016 results
* Q1 revenue KRW 9.094 billion
* Recorded Q1 net loss attributable to parent company of KRW 1,701 million versus net loss attributable to parent company of KRW 9,113 million for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.