May 25 58.Com Inc :

* 58.com announces director resignation and changes to board committees

* Dong Yang has tendered his resignation as a director on board of directors of 58.com effective May 25

* Board has appointed Chi (Eric) Zhang as member of audit committee of board and chairman of compensation committee also effective May 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)