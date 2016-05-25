BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Tiffany & Co
* "As expected, this was a difficult quarter in terms of both sales and earnings growth."
* Expects diluted eps in q2 to decline by a similar rate as occurred in q1
* Now forecasting full year earnings per diluted share in 2016 to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage
* "we faced numerous challenges, including continued pressure from foreign tourist spending in europe, u.s. And asia, particularly in hong kong"
* Sees fy worldwide net sales declining by a low-single-digit percentage from prior year
* Tiffany & co sees fy 2016 net inventories unchanged from prior year
* Net inventories at april 30, 2016 were 2% lower than prior year
* Tiffany & co sees 2016 capital expenditures of $260 million
* Tiffany & co says in americas, q1 total sales of $403 million were 9% below prior year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.77, revenue view $4.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tiffany reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 sales $891 million versus i/b/e/s view $915.1 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.