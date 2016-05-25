BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Express Inc :
* Qtrly comparable sales decline 3%
* Sees Q2 comparable sales negative mid single digits
* Express inc sees full year 2016 comparable sales negative mid to low single digits
* Sees Q2 diluted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.19
* Express inc sees full year 2016 diluted EPS $1.32 to $1.45
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $1.41 to $1.54
* Express inc sees full year 2016 capital expenditures $110 million to $115 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $2.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Express, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results; introduces second quarter outlook and revises full year 2016 outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 sales $502.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $521.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
