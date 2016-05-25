BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Graham Corp :
* Expecting fiscal 2017 revenue to be between $80 million and $95 million
* Backlog at year end was $108 million, with approximately half executable in fiscal 2017
* "looking further out, we expect revenue from u.s. Navy will meaningfully expand in fiscal 2018"
* Orders during Q4 of fiscal 2016 were $17.1 million, net of a $4.9 million cancellation from backlog, down from $47.4 million in prior-year Q4
* Graham Corp says expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 to be between $2.0 million and $2.5 million
* Gross margin for fiscal 2017 is expected to be between 24% and 26%
* Graham Corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $80 million to $95 million
* Q4 sales $22.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $23.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.