BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces FDA will not complete the review of the Eteplirsen new drug application by the PDUFA date
* FDA has communicated that they will continue to work past pdufa goal date and strive to complete their work in as timely a manner as possible
* FDA notified co that they are continuing review and internal discussions related to our pending NDA for Eteplirsen
* fda notified co that it will not be able to complete work by Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 26, 2016
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces FDA will not complete the review of the Eteplirsen new drug application by the PDUFA date
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.