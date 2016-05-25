BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd
* Wallbridge Mining enters into agreement to acquire Fenelon gold project in Quebec
* Deal for $3.6 million
* Under terms of LoI purchase price for property, if paid by Wallbridge to Balmoral within 60 days of LoI date, will be $3.4 million cash
