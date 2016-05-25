BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Innocoll Holdings Plc
* Announces Xaracoll (Bupivacaine-Collagen bioresorbable implant) meets primary endpoint in both pivotal phase 3 trials in postoperative pain relief
* Xaracoll was well tolerated in studies
* Incidence of overall adverse events was similar to placebo arm of each study
* There were no Xaracoll-related serious adverse events
* Based on results, Innocoll plans to submit a new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration this year
