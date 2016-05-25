BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc :
* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $101.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue $101.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.