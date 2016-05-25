BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 TransDigm Group Inc :
* Transdigm Group announces proposed private offering of $950 million senior subordinated notes
* Transdigm Group Inc says its unit is planning, to offer $950 million aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated notes due 2026
* Transdigm Group Inc says intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering of notes and term loans to fund purchase price for DDC acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.