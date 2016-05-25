BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 MTY Food Group Inc
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the shares of Kahala Brands Ltd
* Total consideration for transaction is estimated at US$300 million
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive.
* MTY Food Group says cash component of consideration will be financed by MTY's cash on hand and by new credit facility that is presently being arranged
* Deal with issuance of 2,253,930 shares of MTY and payment of US$240 million in cash
* During 12 months following acquisition, combined entity is expected to generate over C$90 million in EBITDA
* During 12 months following acquisition, combined entity is expected to generate C$250 million in revenues and C$2 billion in system sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.