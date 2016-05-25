BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Calatlantic Group Inc :
* Calatlantic Group Inc announces proposed offering of $300 million of senior notes
* To use a portion of net proceeds of notes offering to repay or repurchase company's 10 3/4% senior notes due September 2016
* Company expects that notes will have a ten-year maturity
* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds of notes offering to repay or repurchase company's 10 3/4% senior notes due September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.