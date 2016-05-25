BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 XPEL Technologies Corp:
* XPEL Technologies names Barry Wood as Chief Financial Officer
* Wood will become CFO effective June 1, 2016 and will succeed Chris Coffee who will leave company
* Coffee will continue to work with company until june 30 to ensure a seamless transition
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.