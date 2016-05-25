May 25 Eaton Vance Corp

* Consolidated net inflows of $2.1 billion in q2 of fiscal 2016 represent a 3 percent annualized internal growth rate

* Consolidated assets under management were $318.7 billion on april 30, 2016 , up 2 percent from assets on april 30, 2015

* In q2 of fiscal 2016, revenue decreased 8 percent to $323.3 million

* Consolidated sales and other inflows were $27.8 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2016, down 8 percent

* "favorable market performance and positive organic revenue growth in q2 position company for improved results going forward"

* Eaton vance corp. Report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S