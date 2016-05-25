BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Terrace Energy Corp :
* Terrace continues restructuring plans and provides update
* Subsidiary was unable to satisfy certain financial ratio covenants set out in credit agreement with its secured lender
* All material capital expenditures have been deferred until late 2017
* Has negotiated right to receive additional distributions of future cash flows from STS after certain financial milestones are achieved
* Management and staff have voluntarily modified their employment contracts to substantially reduce salaries
* Company, on behalf of STS, was able to successfully negotiate settlement of over USD$25 million in secured debt without having to pay cash
* Will continue to work with advisors to evaluate different financial options, including, but not limited to, raising additional capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.