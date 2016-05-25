May 25 Argonaut Gold Inc :

* Raises C$4.5m via private placement of flow-through common shares and provides update on planned activities at Magino project

* Issued 1.3 million flow-through common shares on a private placement basis at a price of c$3.55 per flow-through share

* Through shares will be used to fund Canadian exploration expenses