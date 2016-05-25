MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Prometic announces closing of $60 million bought deal offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack