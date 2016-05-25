MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Williams Companies Inc
* SEC declares registration statement on form s-4 "effective" in proposed acquisition of WILLIAMS by ETE
* WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC - has scheduled a special meeting of stockholders for Williams stockholders to vote on transaction with ETE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack