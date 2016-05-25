May 25 Lonestar West Inc

* Lonestar West announces Q1 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue C$11.92 million versus I/B/E/S view C$13.7 million

* Lonestar West Inc qtrly net loss for period was $2.3 million as compared to net income of $210,965 for prior year comparable quarter

* Lonestar West Inc Q1 rev view C$13.7 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S