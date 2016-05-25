BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Argentex Mining Corp
* Argentex acquisition by Austral Gold Limited receives final court approval
* Says companies expect to complete arrangement within next few weeks
* Says Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving plan of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.