May 25 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker hughes announces organizational and leadership changes

* Belgacem Chariag, who was vice president and chief integration officer, will serve as president, global operations

* Derek Mathieson will serve as chief commercial officer of newly formed commercial strategy organization

* Baker Hughes has combined its technology and global products and services (GPS) organizations to create one global organization

* All changes were effective as of May 24, 2016

* Consolidated previous regional operations structure into one global organization