MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker hughes announces organizational and leadership changes
* Belgacem Chariag, who was vice president and chief integration officer, will serve as president, global operations
* Derek Mathieson will serve as chief commercial officer of newly formed commercial strategy organization
* Baker Hughes has combined its technology and global products and services (GPS) organizations to create one global organization
* All changes were effective as of May 24, 2016
* Consolidated previous regional operations structure into one global organization
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack