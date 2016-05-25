GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 Rye Patch Gold Corp
* Rye patch signs agreement to acquire Florida Canyon gold mine and commitment letter for a US$27 million credit facility for mine restart
* Says total consideration of US$15 million in cash and 20 million common shares of company payable at closing
* Rye Patch Gold Corp says expects Florida Canyon to achieve commercial production from new leach pad in Q1 2017
* Says credit facility to fund proposed redevelopment of Florida Canyon Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D