GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 Centerra Gold Inc :
* Centerra Gold provides update on Kyrgyz Republic environmental claims
* Court in Kyrgyz Republic today ruled against Kumtor operating company, Centerra's unit, on environmental claim
* Court in Kyrgyz Republic awarded damages of approximately U.S.$98.4 million after ruling against Centerra's Kyrgyz unit
* Environmental claim was brought by state inspectorate office for environmental and technical safety of Kyrgyz Republic (SIETS)
* Co,KOC strongly dispute SIETS claims, will appeal both decisions to Bishkek city court, if necessary, to Kyrgyz Republic Supreme Court
* Will continue to challenge SIETS,SAEPF claims in Kyrgyz courts
* Will challenge SIETS,SAEPF claims by commencing international arbitration proceedings in accordance with restated investment agreement
* There is also claim before court made by another Kyrgyz Government Agency alleging KOC owes pollution fees and claims damages of $220 million
* Next court hearing in the Kyrgyz Republic State agency for environment and forestry protection claim is scheduled for May 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D