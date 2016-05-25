GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 Exa Corp Sees Q2 Non
* Exa corp sees q2 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $0.5 million to $0.8 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $73.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $4.6 million to $6.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $17.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap net loss is expected to be in range of loss of $1.0 million to loss of $0.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $2.5 million to $0.9 million
* Sees fy 2017 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $4.8 million to $3.2 million
* Exa corp sees fy gaap net loss is expected to be in range of net loss of $4.8 million to net loss of $3.2 million
* Exa reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $16.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.7 million
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $17 million to $17.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $73.4 million to $75.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D