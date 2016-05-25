GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 Guess? Inc
* Guess inc says q2 consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 0.5% and 2.5% in u.s. Dollars and constant currency
* Guess inc says q2 operating margin is expected to be between 1.5% and 2.5% and includes 60 basis points of currency headwind
* Guess inc says estimated impact on earnings per share of currency headwinds is approximately $0.06 in q2
* Guess inc says fy consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 5.5% and 7.5% in u.s. Dollars
* Q1 retail comp sales including e-commerce decreased 4% in u.s. Dollars and 3% in constant currency
* Guess inc says fy gaap operating margin is expected to be between 3.0% and 4.0% and includes 40 basis points of currency headwind
* Guess inc says estimated impact on earnings per share of currency headwinds is approximately $0.12 in fy
* Guess inc says fy adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 3.5% and 4.5%
* Guess inc says currency tailwinds are expected to positively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 0.5% in fy
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $575.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* guess?, inc. Reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.23
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $449 million versus i/b/e/s view $464.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.75
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.48 to $0.68
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.04 to $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
