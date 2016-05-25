GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
May 25 Cardinal Energy Ltd
* Underwriters will have option to purchase additional 535,000 common shares issued under offering to cover over-allotments
* Cardinal Energy Ltd says intends to use net proceeds of offering to initially reduce indebtedness
* Underwriters agreed to purchase for resale to public, on a bought deal basis, 5.4 million shares for $9.35 per common share
* Following closing of offering, Cardinal expects to increase its base capital expenditure budget and update its 2016 guidance
* Net bank debt, following closing of offering, is expected to be approximately $40 million
* Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces $50 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
