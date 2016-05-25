May 25 (Reuters) -
* Deal will form an estimated $8.4 billion enterprise value
reit
* New York Reit Inc Says Transaction Will Be Tax Free to
nyrt shareholders
* New york reit inc says combined company will be
headquartered in chevy chase, md with a regional office in new
york city
* Says as part of transaction, nyrt's external management
contract will be terminated upon closing
* Post deal, nyrt stockholders will own about 34.8% of
combined company's shares and units and jbg equityholders will
own about 65.2%
* Jbg toget 319.9 million shares of stock, operating
partnership units of nyrt for interests in jbg properties and
contribution of its management co
* Upon closing, new board of directors of combined company
will be comprised of nine members, a majority of whom will be
independent
* New york reit inc says matt kelly will be named chief
executive officer of combined company
* Nyrt stockholders at time of completion will own about
34.8% of combined co's shares and units and jbg equityholders
will own about 65.2%
* Michael happel , nyrt's current ceo has agreed to assist
in transition;will serve as consultant to combined co for a
transition period
* Combined company to be renamed jbg realty trust
* Pro forma for combination, two largest stakeholders in
jbg, will own approximately 10% and 15%, respectively of
combined company
* Combined company intends to obtain a new senior unsecured
credit facility of up to $1.5 billion
* Combined company intends to pursue strategic joint
ventures, recapitalizations, and disposition of select non-core
properties
* Jbg team to internally manage combined company,
terminating existing nyrt management agreement
* New york reit to combine with the jbg companies to create
$8.4 billion new york city and washington, d.c. Reit
