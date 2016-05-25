GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 Modine Manufacturing Co
* Modine reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales down 1 percent to up 3 percent
* Sees FY adjusted operating income of $65 million to $71 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 sales fell 5.3 percent to $343.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.87
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D