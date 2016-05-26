BRIEF-African Dawn Capital cancels Elite Transaction, to recover damages
* Despite extensive negotiation Dzothe remains in breach of its obligations in terms of Elite Transaction
May 25 Delavaco Residential Properties Corp
* Q1 FFO loss per share C$0.03 excluding items
* Q1 AFFO earnings per share loss C$0.02
* Delavaco Residential Properties Corp reports first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Despite extensive negotiation Dzothe remains in breach of its obligations in terms of Elite Transaction
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada